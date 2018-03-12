Portion of Kings Hwy closed after two men flee from police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are under arrest after fleeing from police Monday morning following reports of a suspicious vehicle in a KFC parking lot, according to information from Cpt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police located the car, and saw two men sleeping inside; officers saw a handgun in one of their laps, Crosby says.

The suspects fled from the scene in their car when police attempted to make contact with them; the suspects’ vehicle then crashed into another vehicle. According to witnesses on scene, one of the suspects ran from the vehicle into a fountain at Spy Glass Adventure Golf.

As of about noon Monday, the southbound lanes on Kings Highway at 38th Avenue North are closed. Only one northbound lane on Kings Highway is currently open.

The two men were located and arrested, Crosby confirms. One of the suspects was treated on scene in an ambulance. Police say at least one weapon was recovered.

WMBF News was on scene shortly after the crash. James Barnhill was a passenger in the white truck that was hit while carrying the bobcat. The two were on a work call heading to 42nd Ave. “We were making a left turn and these guys came out of nowhere it happened so fast I mean they were flying, they were going pretty fast. I just thank God I am alive, it was pretty scary for a moment." Barnhill added, "I am glad they hit the trailer and not us, it couldn’t have been really bad for us if they had hit the truck and not the trailer.”

Witnesses at the intersection said how impressed they were with MBPD. The women saw the suspects run out of their car and attempt to run away. Emily Roberts said, “The cops swarmed, one went through the water one went this way, the cops guns were drawn and got these guys, the cops did a wonderful job they were on top of these guys and had them down fast.”

Barbara Martin said she watched one suspect get waist high in the pond at the mini golf course with an officer drawing his weapon on the suspect before arresting him. Martin said, “The officers were around him and cornered him and it was over at that point he took him down right under the Spyglass sign. It was so impressive how the officers coordinated it, we saw it all unfold in front of our eyes like a tv show it was amazing, they were really good.”

