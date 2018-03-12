FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures, rain make for a miserable Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold, wet, windy and miserable Monday on the way.

Periods of rain will continue at times through the day today. There will be breaks from time to time especially from mid morning into the midday hours, but more steady and at times heavy rain will be possible by the early and mid afternoon.

Colder temperatures will continue to filter into the region today. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s will hold steady through midday and then slowly fall into the lower 40s by the afternoon and evening.

Across the border, in Robeson and Scotland Counties, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s by the early evening. With some lingering rain in the region, a few wet snowflakes may mix with the rain at times. No accumulations or travel issues are expected.

The rain comes to an end this evening as much colder air continues to move in. Skies will clear as a gusty wind develops. Temperatures will drop to near freezing across the Pee Dee and into the middle 30s across the Grand Strand by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday will continue to see well below normal temperatures and the threat of frost and freezing temperatures each night before milder weather finally returns by the weekend.

