Myrtle Beach Hobby Shop hosts RC racing competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The history of remote control racing goes as far back as the 1960’s.

Fifty years later the hobby is still going strong and this weekend racers of all ages made there way to Myrtle Beach for the 2018 Palmetto Classic.

One racers, just 10-years-old, competing against adults four times his age. Another racer, paralyzed from the chest down following a motor cross accident, each with a love and passion for RC racing.

The competition took place at Beach Hobbies on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, one of the top RC racing tracks on the east coast.

These remote control race cars are far different from the ones you and I played with growing up, some of these cars competing reaching speeds over 30 miles per hour.

“It gave me that racing ability, just because I’m hurt it doesn’t set me back it doesn’t slow me down or affect me in a competition level, I’m still able to be competitive and do what I need to do,” said Scott Scarvelli.

Scott Scarvelli is from Avon, Ohio and was paralyzed from the chest down following a motor cross accident at the age of 15.

Brent Densford is the owner of Beach Hobbies in Myrtle Beach.

Racers compete from a 12-foot podium, most of which are not wheelchair accessible. To give Scott the same competitive advantages as everyone else, Brent built a lift for the event.

“Everyone deserves a fair shot,” said Densford.

Beach Hobbies hosts racing events all year round and invite anyone interested in RC racing to come out and learn.

Beach Hobbies also plans to install a wheel chair ramp in the future.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.