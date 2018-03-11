FIRST ALERT: Wet start to the work week with a small chance for - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Wet start to the work week with a small chance for snowflakes

Winter Weather chances across Robeson County Monday night. Winter Weather chances across Robeson County Monday night.
Rain chances Monday morning Rain chances Monday morning
Rain chances midday Monday Rain chances midday Monday
Rain more likely through the afternoon and early evening Rain more likely through the afternoon and early evening
Small snow chances Monday night in Robeson County Small snow chances Monday night in Robeson County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain arrives as we start off the work week, with colder air crashing in quickly by Monday night. 

Scattered showers become more likely this evening after 8PM. The steadier rain arrives overnight and will last through the morning.

A brief break will be possible by late morning, but after noon, the steady rain returns through the evening drive. No severe weather is expected, but rain can be heavy at times so be careful on slippery roads.

The rain will likely wrap up quickly Monday evening. But as the temperatures quickly drop into the 30s, there is a chance of a brief wintry mix of rain and snow after 7PM in Robeson County. No accumulation is expected. As the storm moves off shore, the drier air moves in and shuts off all rain and mixes by 10PM. 

Expect cooler temperatures staying in the 50s through mid week, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to low 30s. Warmer weather is expected to return later next week into the weekend.  

Track the rain chances and cooler temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App: 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

