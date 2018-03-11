Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC) Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC)
(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WMBF) – A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.

Our Charleston sister station, WCSC, reports 22-year-old Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott, was arrested after four people were found murdered in a Mount Pleasant home Saturday morning. 

Scott was previously arrested by Coastal Carolina University police in September of 2017, according to online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Scott was charged with trespassing, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and carrying weapons on school property.

The victims killed in Mount Pleasant on Saturday have been identified as Joseph Manigault, 72, Rose Manigault, 69, Kenya Manigault, 42, and Faith Manigault, 15. Their cause of death has not yet been released, however, investigators do not believe a gun was used. 

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

