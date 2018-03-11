Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of South Irby Street around 3:30 Sunday morning for a suspicious vehicle in the woods. There they discovered a body.

The Florence County Coroner’s office is also investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide

    Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-03-11 17:20:53 GMT
    Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC)Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC)

    A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.

    More >>

    A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

    Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:12:30 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

    More >>

  • BBQ Masters compete in Surfside Beach BBQ Fest

    BBQ Masters compete in Surfside Beach BBQ Fest

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-03-11 01:34:35 GMT
    2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)
    2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)

    The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival. Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ. Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles. Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from ...

    More >>

    The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival. Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ. Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles. Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly