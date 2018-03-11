Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of South Irby Street around 3:30 Sunday morning for a suspicious vehicle in the woods. There they discovered a body.

The Florence County Coroner’s office is also investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

