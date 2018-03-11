Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.More >>
The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival. Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ. Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles. Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from ...More >>
Midway Fire Rescue has announced controlled burns are happening right now near the area of Arcadia Plantation. They advise smoke can be seen near Pawleys Island and Debordieu, but there is no danger.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Surfside Beach, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 9550 Scipio Lane. First units on scene have reported a working house fire with the possibility of victims. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are participating in storm response efforts in Marion County after a severe thunderstorm brought golfball-sized hail to the area late Saturday night.More >>
