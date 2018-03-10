BBQ Masters compete in Surfside Beach BBQ Fest

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival.

Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ.

Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles.

Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from all across the country.

“If you like barbecue I can’t think of a better place to be,” said Childs.

From sweet, spicy, to sauce with that extra kick, BBQ masters from across the Carolinas served up a variety of flavors and styles.

“They give you tips to make you better,” said BBQ cooker, Ken Sean.

One of the taste testers was a 99-year-old World War II and Vietnam Veteran, Ted Ross.

Many more enjoyed the sweet and sour taste of Carolina BBQ.

Ross will be 100-years-old on May 30th and plans to be at the BBQ fest for at least the next 10 years.

