FIRST ALERT: Rain time line extends into Monday, no severe weather expected

Rain likely through most of the day on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A complex storm system is now slowing down, leaving more of Sunday drier, while bringing rain in for the start of the work week.

Tonight will continue to see cloudy skies and overall mild temperature heading into Sunday morning in the 50s. Sunday will remain completely cloudy, with temperatures reaching into the low 60s. A few stray showers are possible across the Border Belt, but otherwise most of the day will remain dry.

Scattered showers begin becoming possible later Sunday evening after 8PM. The steadier rain arrives by Monday morning around 8 to 9AM and will last through the middle of the day. No severe weather is expected, and even thunderstorms are not likely. The rain will likely wrap up quickly Monday evening as the system moves offshore and rides north along the East Coast.

Expect cooler temperatures staying in the 50s through mid week, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to low 30s. Warmer weather is expected to return later next week into the weekend.