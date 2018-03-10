FIRST ALERT: Rain time line extends into Monday, no severe weath - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Rain time line extends into Monday, no severe weather expected

Forecast the next couple days. Forecast the next couple days.
Rain chances and temperatures Sunday morning Rain chances and temperatures Sunday morning
Rain chances along the Border Belt by Sunday evening Rain chances along the Border Belt by Sunday evening
Rain begins to arrive Monday morning. Rain begins to arrive Monday morning.
Rain likely through most of the day on Monday Rain likely through most of the day on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A complex storm system is now slowing down, leaving more of Sunday drier, while bringing rain in for the start of the work week. 

Tonight will continue to see cloudy skies and overall mild temperature heading into Sunday morning in the 50s. Sunday will remain completely cloudy, with temperatures reaching into the low 60s. A few stray showers are possible across the Border Belt, but otherwise most of the day will remain dry. 

Scattered showers begin becoming possible later Sunday evening after 8PM. The steadier rain arrives by Monday morning around 8 to 9AM and will last through the middle of the day. No severe weather is expected, and even thunderstorms are not likely. The rain will likely wrap up quickly Monday evening as the system moves offshore and rides north along the East Coast. 

Expect cooler temperatures staying in the 50s through mid week, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to low 30s. Warmer weather is expected to return later next week into the weekend.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide

    Former CCU student charged in Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-03-11 17:20:53 GMT
    Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC)Lovequawn Scott (Source: CCDC)

    A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.

    More >>

    A former CCU student has been arrested and charged in connection to four murders in Charleston County Saturday, confirms Martha Hunn, Coastal Carolina’s Spokesperson.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

    Florence Police investigating apparent homicide after body found overnight on S. Irby Street

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:12:30 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. According to Lt. Brandt, the initial investigation reveals this is an apparent homicide.

    More >>

  • BBQ Masters compete in Surfside Beach BBQ Fest

    BBQ Masters compete in Surfside Beach BBQ Fest

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-03-11 01:34:35 GMT
    2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)
    2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)2018 Surfside Beach BBQ Fest (Source: WMBF News)

    The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival. Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ. Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles. Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from ...

    More >>

    The smells of sweet southern barbecue filled the air in Surfside Beach during the 2018 Barbecue Festival. Hundreds packed Surfside Drive, with each barbecue master competing for the title of best BBQ. Lines stretched down the road as hungry taste testers waited for samples of different flavors and BBQ styles. Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs said this event is special because it brings more than just Surfside residence together, it draws in people from ...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • 1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly