Controlled burns happening now near Arcadia Plantation

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue has announced controlled burns are happening right now near the area of Arcadia Plantation.

They advise smoke can be seen near Pawleys Island and Debordieu, but there is no danger.

  • Horry County Schools reports 5 students walked out during National Walk Out Day

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:46:03 GMT
    Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event. Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.

  • Conway police warn residents about potential phone scams

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:39:41 GMT
    The Conway Police Department is reminding residents to be vigilant against telephone scams. Calls soliciting money for fines, taxes or other debts could be scams, and Conway Police say not to give any personal information over the phone. Any entity doing legitimate business will provide accurate data and their identity and contact information for residents to contact them.

  • 2 families displaced by apartment fire near Hartsville

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:09:26 GMT
    Two families were displaced by a fire in Darlington County Thursday, according to the American Red Cross. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults whose homes, located on Nicholson Road, were damaged by a fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

