Controlled burns happening now near Arcadia Plantation

Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event. Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.More >>
Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event. Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.More >>
The Conway Police Department is reminding residents to be vigilant against telephone scams. Calls soliciting money for fines, taxes or other debts could be scams, and Conway Police say not to give any personal information over the phone. Any entity doing legitimate business will provide accurate data and their identity and contact information for residents to contact them.More >>
The Conway Police Department is reminding residents to be vigilant against telephone scams. Calls soliciting money for fines, taxes or other debts could be scams, and Conway Police say not to give any personal information over the phone. Any entity doing legitimate business will provide accurate data and their identity and contact information for residents to contact them.More >>
Two families were displaced by a fire in Darlington County Thursday, according to the American Red Cross. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults whose homes, located on Nicholson Road, were damaged by a fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross.More >>
Two families were displaced by a fire in Darlington County Thursday, according to the American Red Cross. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults whose homes, located on Nicholson Road, were damaged by a fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross.More >>
On Thursday, the City of Florence celebrated the completion of three new homes in Vista Place, the city’s initial development in the Neighborhood Redevelopment Program, with a ribbon cutting and open house.More >>
On Thursday, the City of Florence celebrated the completion of three new homes in Vista Place, the city’s initial development in the Neighborhood Redevelopment Program, with a ribbon cutting and open house.More >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
While the Ides of March is mostly known as the day Caesar died, it is far from the only thing that happened March 15.More >>
While the Ides of March is mostly known as the day Caesar died, it is far from the only thing that happened March 15.More >>