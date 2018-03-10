HCFR: One victim with minor injuries in Surfside Beach house fir - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

HCFR: One victim with minor injuries in Surfside Beach house fire

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Ian Klein) (Source: Ian Klein)
(Source: Ian Klein) (Source: Ian Klein)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Surfside Beach, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire is at 9550 Scipio Lane. First units on scene reported a working house fire with the possibility of victims. Upon further investigation, fire crews were able to find one person with minor injuries. That person was treated but not transported to a hospital. There were no other injuries. 

The fire has been knocked down, and the investigator is on scene. 

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly