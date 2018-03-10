HCFR: One victim with minor injuries in Surfside Beach house fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Surfside Beach, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire is at 9550 Scipio Lane. First units on scene reported a working house fire with the possibility of victims. Upon further investigation, fire crews were able to find one person with minor injuries. That person was treated but not transported to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

The fire has been knocked down, and the investigator is on scene.

