‘Stay strong brother!’ Myrtle Beach firefighters send shirt to NY teen firefighter battling leukemia

A narcotics investigator at Coastal Carolina University has won the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators’ Officer of the Year award. Investigator Charles Kessler has been with CCU’s Department of Public Safety since October 2014.More >>
After going into effect nearly 10 years ago, the Myrtle Beach Tourism Development Fee is up for renewal by the city council, but some people think it should be voted on by city residents.More >>
Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding. The hospital is getting ready to open the doors to its new radiation therapy center.More >>
Located just west of the ocean and just north of 10th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach is Ingram Dunes, an area of land close to residents’ hearts.More >>
A Buffalo, N.Y. teen’s battle with leukemia is touching the hearts of firefighters across the country, including those right here along the Grand Strand.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
Authorities said someone found a human hand, then a bag with the rest of the hands was located.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
