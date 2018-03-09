‘Stay strong brother!’ Myrtle Beach firefighters send shirt to NY teen firefighter battling leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Buffalo, N.Y. teen’s battle with leukemia is touching the hearts of firefighters across the country, including those right here along the Grand Strand.

According to a post on a Facebook page called “Timmy’s Battle,” 16-year-old Timmy Richardson is a volunteer firefighter, serving as a part of the Hy-View Fire Company’s explorer program.

On Feb. 15, Richardson went to the doctor after he became congested, with all initial signs pointing to a sinus infection. Two weeks later, he was admitted to the hospital for about 30 days after tests showed he had leukemia, according to information from the Facebook page.

Richardson is passionate about firefighting, and wants to wear a different fire company’s shirt every day of his hospital stay. Since that request was made on Facebook on March 4, a number of companies have responded.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was one of them.

According to an MBFR social media post, a few of the area firefighters came across the request on Facebook. So, a t-shirt is heading to Buffalo to help lift Richardson’s spirits.

“From our fire family to yours Timmy, we hope you make a speedy recovery! Stay strong brother!” the MBFR post read.

