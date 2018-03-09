MB City Council weighs tourism development fee renewal after 10 years

The Myrtle Beach Tourism Development Fee is approaching its 10-year anniversary. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Tourism Development Fee went into place in 2009.

Now, with the 10-year anniversary approaching, Myrtle Beach City Council must decide whether or not to renew it.

The tourism development fee, or TDF, is a 1-percent retail sales tax on everything bought in the city - from restaurant meals to hotel rooms, to clothes - and both tourists and residents pay this fee year-round.

That funding is primarily used for out-of-market advertising, while a portion can go toward property tax credits and tourism-related capital projects.

Some Myrtle Beach residents feel the TDF should be voted on by the people, and not just the city council.

