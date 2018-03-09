Grand Strand Medical Center opens radiation therapy center

Grand Strand Medical Center is about to open its new radiation therapy center. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding.

The hospital is getting ready to open the doors to its new radiation therapy center.

“The biggest thing is to be able to provide the top service, the top technology available, without having to leave this community,” said Mark Miller, the hospital’s chief operating officer.

According to Miller, many of the hospital’s patients travel hours for radiation treatment. That won’t be the case anymore.

“Right now, more patients are treated from the Grand Strand down in Charleston than are treated here,” Miller said. “So, we want to be able to provide the full continuum of cancer services with the highest technology available so those patients don’t have to travel far.”

Miller said the department has around 10 employees working with the best technology available.

“Radiation oncology is a brand new center for us, from a physician component bringing on new nurses, new technologists. Everything is brand new,” he said. “So, I think we built the best team around, bringing in people from out of state, as well as here locally, to really have the highest caliber team to deliver the best treatment, the best service in the area. Cancer treatment is a long process, it’s a long journey, and we want to be able to create those relationships and provide that support without unnecessary travel.”

According to Miller, the new equipment allows medical personnel to pinpoint a tumor down to the millimeter.

“So any adjustment your body makes - if you cough or sneeze - the technology accounts for that so that it delivers a concentrated dose without damaging any parts of the body,” Miller said.

The center will open its doors on Monday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.