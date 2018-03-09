USAF Heritage of America Band brings jazz to the Carolinas

The USAF Heritage of America Band is performing across the Carolinas. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News’ Studio B was transformed into a concert hall Friday as the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band stopped in to perform.

The band is in the Carolinas for a few days and will perform free public concerts, according to Jason Foster, the master sergeant band leader.

“We’re here to honor our veterans and spread America’s original art form, jazz,” Foster said.

The band’s first performance is set for 7 p.m., Friday at South Columbus High School in Tabor City, N.C. They’ll then perform Saturday at 7 p.m., at Winyah Auditorium in Georgetown, followed by an appearance at Aynor High School on March 13 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve got a bus, so we travel. We carry all our own equipment, so we can do anything from small jazz to a 10,000-seat auditorium,” Foster said.

According to Foster, the Heritage of America Band has 60 members as a whole, but only a subset performed at WMBF’s studio on Friday.

“So we’ve got a jazz band, we’ve got a marching band, we’ve got a concert band, we’ve got a woodwind group and two rocks bands, so we do a lot of stuff for the community,” he said.

