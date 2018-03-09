Several Pee Dee officers dismissed from lawsuit filed in 2017 alleging political conspiracy

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several parties have been dismissed from a lawsuit filed against Pee Dee law enforcement officers last year claiming they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.

Former Lamar Police officer Robert Kilgo III, Lamar Police officer Daniel Barnett, and Lamar Police Chief Charles Woodle were dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in April of 2017 against them, as well as the Town of Lamar, according to Darlington County Court records.

Lt. Kilgo said that he, Barnett and Woodle were dismissed from the case by the plaintiffs, Joyce Coe-Everett and Eric Hodges.

A filing in the case states that the motion to dismiss these defendants was resolved on February 26, 2018, however, the order does not end the case. The Town of Lamar is still listed as an active defendant in the case.

