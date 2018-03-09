3 arrested for allegedly distributing meth, other drugs in Darlington Co.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine and other drugs in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Leverne Hopkins, 51, Staci Lynn White, 44, and Dushanbe Akeem Manigault, 24, were all arrested by investigators Thursday, the release states.

Hopkins is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute schedule III narcotics, and simple possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

White is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute schedule III narcotics, and is also being held on a $25,000 bond.

Manigault is charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

All three are in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the DCSO were assisted by the Darlington Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO investigators at (843) 398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or visit www.p3tips.com.

