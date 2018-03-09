Woman arrested for trafficking crack, cocaine as part of 'Operation Spring Clean'

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested following a search warrant executed Thursday at a home on Alexander Street in Clio, according to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Monique Douglas, 29, is charged with trafficking cocaine base, also known as crack, first offense and trafficking cocaine, first offense. The search warrant, part of “Operation Spring Clean,” was the result of a lengthy investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in the Clio community. Deputies expect to execute more search warrants as part of the operation.

Douglas is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.

