Man facing drug charge after investigation at AMI Kids School

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A narcotics investigation at the AMI Kids School has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man, according to an online post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Strong is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of marijuana.

Strong is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.

