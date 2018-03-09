Man facing drug charge after investigation at AMI Kids School - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man facing drug charge after investigation at AMI Kids School

Jeremy Strong (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Strong (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A narcotics investigation at the AMI Kids School has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man, according to an online post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Strong is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of marijuana.

Strong is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly