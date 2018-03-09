Police investigating armed robbery at Loris IGA

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Loris IGA Thursday evening, according to information from the Loris Police Department.

Police say the store was robbed around 10:00 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, and there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation has been turned over to Horry County police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

