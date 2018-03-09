Police investigating armed robbery at Loris IGA

Several parties have been dismissed from a lawsuit filed against Pee Dee law enforcement officers last year claiming they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
Three people were arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine and other drugs in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Leverne Hopkins, 51, Staci Lynn White, 44, and Dushanbe Akeem Manigault, 24, were all arrested by investigators Thursday, the release states.More >>
A 29-year-old woman was arrested following a search warrant executed Thursday at a home on Alexander Street in Clio, according to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A narcotics investigation at the AMI Kids School has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man, according to an online post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
With tax season upon us, so is scam season. The IRS is warning you once again, this is the time of year when scammers try to get their hands on your refund. IRS representatives say your phone could be ringing, with the scammers pretending to be them.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
More 50,000 retweet a message of support for girl afraid to wear her "Star Wars" shirt because it was "boy stuff."More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
When Ollie is in need, Sunny never fails to come to his side. The two have been friends for nearly a decade.More >>
