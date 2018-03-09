Police need your help in locating Circle K shoplifting suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The WMBF Weather team has declared Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day. A First Alert Weather Day means potentially disruptive weather is possible and serves as heads up to keep an eye on the developing forecast. A storm system will develop across the Deep South on Saturday and then move near or through the Carolinas on Sunday. The exact track and strength of the developing system is still fairly uncertain and play a large role in the ...More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men believed to be responsible for several shoplifting incidents at the Circle K on Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road.More >>
A 15-year-old boy who fled from Conway Medical Center Thursday night has been located and is safe.More >>
The historic Nye's Pharmacy sign is on its way back up ... sort of.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he tried to steal a silver truck with a toddler inside, all while the child's mother was clinging to the vehicle, trying to stop him.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
When Ollie is in need, Sunny never fails to come to his side. The two have been friends for nearly a decade.More >>
Dispatchers said firefighters were on scene on a ‘working incident’ at a Greenville apartment complex Friday morning.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
