Police need your help in locating Circle K shoplifting suspects

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men believed to be responsible for several shoplifting incidents at the Circle K on Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road.

The incidents occurred between February 22 and March 4. According to police, one suspect would distract the clerk while the other would steal cartons of cigarettes from the office area. Witnesses say the suspects would then exit the store and leave together on a red motorcycle or moped on Highway 544.

One suspect has been identified as John Thurman Trapp, Jr., 40, of Conway. Police say warrants have been obtained for Trapp’s arrest. The second suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts, call Conway PD.

