This is Carolina: Greyhound staff gives new uniform, bus ride to former colleague who lost his sight

A former Greyhound driver who lost his sight was given a ride on a new bus. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Clark Graham traveled all over the country during his 30 years as a Greyhound bus driver.

Then, several years ago, Graham lost his vision due to health complications.

His former employer gave him a big surprise Wednesday when several Greyhound coworkers showed up to Carolina Gardens Assisted Living in Garden City. Graham was given a new uniform and brought onto a new Greyhound bus for a tour and ride to Pawleys Island.

“It was truly a pleasure working with Mr. Graham. I worked with him for approximately seven-and-a-half years and we were best friends,” former colleague William Parker said. “We worked night after night together and spent more time with him than I did with my family.”

Graham said if he could see again, he would hop right back into the driver’s seat.

“He talks to us frequently about his time with Greyhound. He drove for them for 30 years and his face lights up and there's such joy when he's telling us stories about his time with Greyhound,” said Debra Magnanelli, with Carolina Gardens. “We knew it was meaningful to him.”

