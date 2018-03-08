15-year-old who went missing from Conway Medical Center found sa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

15-year-old who went missing from Conway Medical Center found safe

Garion Reynolds (Source: Conway Police Department) Garion Reynolds (Source: Conway Police Department)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old boy who fled from Conway Medical Center Thursday night has been located and is safe.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were told that Garion Shawn Reynolds, of Myrtle Beach, had left the hospital on foot at 8:45 p.m.

Police said Reynolds was not wearing shoes when he had last been seen.

