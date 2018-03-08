15-year-old who went missing from Conway Medical Center found safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old boy who fled from Conway Medical Center Thursday night has been located and is safe.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were told that Garion Shawn Reynolds, of Myrtle Beach, had left the hospital on foot at 8:45 p.m.

Police said Reynolds was not wearing shoes when he had last been seen.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.