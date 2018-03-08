Full interview with Aynor Middle School student Emma Gibbs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Full interview with Aynor Middle School student Emma Gibbs

Emma Gibbs (Source: WMBF News) Emma Gibbs (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A student at Aynor Middle School discussed her suicide attempt following severe bullying.

Emma Gibbs’ full interview can be seen above.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly