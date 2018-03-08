Replica Nye’s Pharmacy sign installed in Conway

A replica of the Nye's Pharmacy sign has been installed in Conway. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The historic Nye's Pharmacy sign is back up ... sort of.

This new sign is actually a replica of the iconic sign that stood tall on 10th Avenue in Conway for more than 50 years.

The sign was removed in January 2016 to be refurbished. After multiple setbacks, including a lawsuit, the owners of Nye's Pharmacy decided to install the replica instead of the original.

While the original restored sign was ready to be installed, the problem came from the repairs done to the pharmacy's roof after Hurricane Matthew.

The steel support stanchions were replaced with newly-fabricated aluminum ones, requiring the fabrication of a new sign.

