Florence Darlington Technical College president announces retirement

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Darlington Technical College President Ben Dillard announced his retirement effective Thursday night, according to commission chairman Missy Jay.

The announcement came at Thursday’s board meeting. Members immediately went into executive session once the meeting was called.

That session lasted for three hours and the board named Edward Bethea as acting president.

Dillard declined to comment on his retirement.

There was no comment about an investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division regarding allegations of a misappropriation of funds at FDTC.

In December, a review from the U.S. Department of Education found that FDTC owes roughly $1.66 million in liabilities stemming from the institution’s administration of Title IV programs for award years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

