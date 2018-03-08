Officials along the Grand Strand prepare for J-1 students to arrive

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who fled from Conway Medical Center Thursday night.More >>
The historic Nye's Pharmacy sign is on its way back up ... sort of.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools.More >>
The skateboarding community is asking for help to rebuild the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
