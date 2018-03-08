Myrtle Beach touts importance of TDF ahead of its 10-year anniversary

The tourism development fee was first implemented in Myrtle Beach in August 2009. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders are making their case for why the tourism development fee should be renewed.

First implemented in late 2009, the TDF’s 10-year anniversary is approaching and the Myrtle Beach City Council will soon decide whether it continues.

The TDF, the majority of which is required for out-of-market advertising, has been a source of controversy since its inception. Still, a Myrtle Beach blog post is highlighting reasons why it should be renewed.

While 80 percent of the retail sales tax collected is used for advertising, the remaining 20 percent goes toward property tax credits and tourism-related capital projects.

According to the city blog post, owner-occupied homes in Myrtle Beach currently get an 82 percent credit on their property taxes because of the TDF.

The city also touted a 35 percent increase in visitors and revenue since the TDF took effect in August 2009.

City leaders noted the TDF also funded the following projects in Myrtle Beach:

The Oceanfront Boardwalk

The Myrtle Beach Sports Center

Ocean Boulevard streetscape improvements (Second to Ninth Avenue North)

Baseball stadium improvements

Chapin Park renovations

Dune walkover reconstruction

ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps on Ocean Boulevard

Traffic system improvements on major arteries

To read the entire blog post, click here.

Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, said discussion on the TDF’s renewal is not on the agenda for the city council’s next meeting on Tuesday. He added he has not heard anything definitive at this point as to when those conversations will begin.

Just this week, voters in the city of North Myrtle Beach gave a resounding “no” to the idea of implementing a similar TDF.

During Tuesday’s referendum vote, 3,050 “no” votes were cast, compared to just 188 “yes” ballots, according to unofficial results.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.