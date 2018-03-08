Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach looks to build new facility

The new facility will cost about $5.6 million (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since the 1970s, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been working out of the same facility.

They are now looking to expand by build a new home.

Their current facility which sits behind the North Myrtle Beach City Hall and Police Department. For close to 50 years The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has continued to add on to their facility, the most recent kennels were built in the early 2000s.

But as time goes by, space continues to be limited.

They are looking to raise the funds for a brand new, up-to-date, $5 million facility.

Tina Hunter has been with the Humane Society for 17 years and said a facility like this is needed to not just help them, but their four-legged friends.

“We just know that it does not have to be this hard as it is right now in our current facility and the service we provide this community. I will pat ourselves on the back for that,” said Hunter.

Currently, the Humane Society has raised $300,000, and the city plans to donate land towards the project.

There will be room-naming opportunities inside the new facility through donations, and they will also be holding fundraising events throughout the year.

