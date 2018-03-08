Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach looks to build new facility

County leaders said they are relieved that a years-long legal battle with the West Florence Fire District has come to an end.More >>
County leaders said they are relieved that a years-long legal battle with the West Florence Fire District has come to an end.More >>
A new discount retail store could soon set up shop at the corner of 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea. The storefronts at 1117 North Kings Highway have sat vacant for some time now, and Kruea said it’s good to see some of the empty space being used and fixing it up and adding things like windows will benefit the area.More >>
A new discount retail store could soon set up shop at the corner of 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea. The storefronts at 1117 North Kings Highway have sat vacant for some time now, and Kruea said it’s good to see some of the empty space being used and fixing it up and adding things like windows will benefit the area.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders are making their case for why the tourism development fee should be renewed.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders are making their case for why the tourism development fee should be renewed.More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
Since the 1970’s the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been working out of the same facility. They are now looking to expand by build a new home.More >>
Since the 1970’s the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been working out of the same facility. They are now looking to expand by build a new home.More >>
The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>