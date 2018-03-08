Crews on scene of multi-acre brush fire in Florence area

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in the Florence area that has spread across five to 10 acres, according to Windy Hill Rural Fire Chief John Delung.

The chief said the fire is near the Shell station on TV Road. He added the call came it at 3 p.m., Thursday and no structures are currently at risk.

Forestry crews are on the scene and nearby residents will probably see smoke in the area throughout the night, according to Delung.

