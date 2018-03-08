Lumberton man crashes car into light pole, house while fleeing from police, report says

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man who was reportedly fleeing from police crashed a vehicle into a light pole and a house after officers responded to a report of a person breaking into a coin-operated machine at a grocery store Wednesday night.

At about 10:40 p.m., Lumberton Police responded to IGA Fresh Foods on North Pine Street, according to a news release from Lumberton Police. As officers arrived, they saw a man get into a red vehicle and travel down 11th Street. Officers got behind the vehicle, and it fled.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, the release states. The vehicle struck a light pole and then a house at a high rate of speed on East 11th Street.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries, police said. No one in the home was injured.

Mark Young, 44, was charged with driving while impaired, speed, driving with no operator’s license, failing to stop for a stop sign, equipment violation (tires not safe), failing to maintain lanes, fictitious tags, seatbelt violation, careless and reckless driving, no vehicle inspection, and possession of a stolen license plate. All charges were written on citations due to Young’s injuries, and additional charges are likely.

