Lumberton man crashes car into light pole, house while fleeing from police, report says

Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
Since the 1970’s the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been working out of the same facility. They are now looking to expand by build a new home.More >>
Since the 1970’s the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach has been working out of the same facility. They are now looking to expand by build a new home.More >>
Tonight will bring temperatures below freezing and a heavy frost across most of the region.More >>
Tonight will bring temperatures below freezing and a heavy frost across most of the region.More >>
Three South Carolina men and a North Carolina resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations they illegally smuggled protected turtles in and out of the U.S.More >>
Three South Carolina men and a North Carolina resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations they illegally smuggled protected turtles in and out of the U.S.More >>
Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in the Florence area that has spread across five to 10 acres, according to Windy Hill Rural Fire Chief John Delung.More >>
Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in the Florence area that has spread across five to 10 acres, according to Windy Hill Rural Fire Chief John Delung.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
Cuddly Helena was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter because her new owners thought she was "too nice."More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>