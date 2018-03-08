With 12 schools shootings so far this year, mental health explains stigma around counseling for kids

A Lumberton man who was reportedly fleeing from police crashed a vehicle into a light pole and a house after officers responded to a report of a person breaking into a coin-operated machine at a grocery store Wednesday night.More >>
A Lumberton man who was reportedly fleeing from police crashed a vehicle into a light pole and a house after officers responded to a report of a person breaking into a coin-operated machine at a grocery store Wednesday night.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the front yard of his Peach Tree Drive home Wednesday evening; the man was later pronounced dead at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the front yard of his Peach Tree Drive home Wednesday evening; the man was later pronounced dead at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.More >>
Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.More >>
Tragic events like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida are unfortunately far too common, leaving a mark on so many across the nation. Many in our community are concerned about the safety of our schools.More >>
Tragic events like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida are unfortunately far too common, leaving a mark on so many across the nation. Many in our community are concerned about the safety of our schools.More >>
Three teens and juvenile were arrested at a Conway Sonic Tuesday evening after reportedly being found in possession of unlawful firearms and marijuana.More >>
Three teens and juvenile were arrested at a Conway Sonic Tuesday evening after reportedly being found in possession of unlawful firearms and marijuana.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>