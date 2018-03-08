Man dies after being found unresponsive in front yard of Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the front yard of a home on Peach Tree Drive Wednesday evening; the man was later pronounced dead at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police say although it is early in the investigation, the death is believed to be a homicide. Investigators have a suspect in custody and are in the process of charging the person with the man’s death. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Detectives Jennifer White or Evan Whitley with the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

