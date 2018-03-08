CCMF adds first female performers to 2018 line-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first female performers scheduled to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest were announced on Thursday.

Deana Carter, Runaway June, Stephanie Quayle, Kasey Tyndall and Kennedy Fitzsimmons have been added to the line-up.

The ladies join acts including Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson and Tracy Lawrence.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

