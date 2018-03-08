Conway teens arrested at Sonic after police reportedly find unlawful firearms, drugs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three teens and juvenile were arrested at a Conway Sonic Tuesday evening after reportedly being found in possession of unlawful firearms and marijuana.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Sonic restaurant at 200 Rivertown Boulevard after a SLED agent witnessed several individuals moving firearms from a red vehicle to a blue minivan. Police say the agent saw the juvenile move an assault rifle from the red vehicle, identified as a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse, to the minivan. The agent then reportedly saw the second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Aarron Brooks, exit the minivan and take a sawed-off shotgun from the Mitsubishi and place it into the rear of the minivan.

The suspects were ordered to the ground by responding officers and detained. While on the ground, the juvenile allegedly removed a concealed Ruger pistol and tossed it under the minivan. A “green leafy substance” consistent with marijuana, a small scale and a bullet from a rifle were found in the juvenile’s pockets, the report states. The juvenile is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and unlawful possession of a weapon by certain persons. He was transferred to DJJ in Columbia for processing.

Brooks is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Marijuana was found in the rear of the Mitsubishi where police say 19-year-old William Abe John Clemons was sitting. Neither Clemons nor 17-year-old Rebecca Paige Minzer, who reportedly was the driver of the Mitsubishi, claimed ownership of the marijuana and were both charged with simple possession of marijuana.

As of Thursday morning, Brooks is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Clemons and Minzer were released on $615 bond Wednesday.

