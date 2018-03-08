Conway teens arrested at Sonic after police reportedly find unlawful firearms, drugs

Three teens and juvenile were arrested at a Conway Sonic Tuesday evening after reportedly being found in possession of unlawful firearms and marijuana.More >>
Three teens and juvenile were arrested at a Conway Sonic Tuesday evening after reportedly being found in possession of unlawful firearms and marijuana.More >>
The first female performers scheduled to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest were announced on Thursday.More >>
The first female performers scheduled to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest were announced on Thursday.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
Some people who live in Surfside Beach say they’re outraged at a new law that prohibits them from parking where they live.More >>
Some people who live in Surfside Beach say they’re outraged at a new law that prohibits them from parking where they live.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A "Fixer Upper" fan from Pennsylvania has used her passion for interior design to create Magnolia-themed dollhouses all from scratch.More >>
A "Fixer Upper" fan from Pennsylvania has used her passion for interior design to create Magnolia-themed dollhouses all from scratch.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>