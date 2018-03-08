Restaurant Scorecard: Live bug, expired food at some spots, perfect score at another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A live bug and outdated food was discovered in some spots, while a perfect score was registered at another.

We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Harley's Roadhouse, at 3810 S.C. 9 East in Little River, scored an 85 out of 100 during a recent inspection.

Known for everything from bar food to their bacon walnut pecan chicken salad, inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control took off some points for the lack of a certified food protection manager. They also observed open packages of hot dogs in the refrigerator that didn’t have date markings.

Inspectors also saw dirty rags not stored in sanitizer solution.

River City Café is known for more than 20 burger creations and also serves up fried mushrooms and giant hand-dipped onion rings. The location at 4742 S. Kings Hwy., in North Myrtle Beach got a score of 88 out of 100.

Inspectors took off points for some food stored at improper temperatures. They also noticed a live bug in the facility. Also discovered was chili and cheese without proper date markings, and open containers of hot dogs.

Points were also deducted for some of the floors having debris build-up in corners and edges.

The Brass Tap is known for a wide selection of brews, as well as helpings of tacos and shrimp. They’re located at 3068 Deville St., in The Market Common of Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave them 90 points out of 100.

Inspectors said various sauces were stored with expired dates of Jan. 22 and Feb. 26. Some others were not labeled.

Additionally, inspectors said the bar’s hand sink was missing towels.



The best of the best this week was Best of Philly, which received a perfect score of 100. They're located at 702 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach and are known as a late-night spot that serves up cheesesteak sandwiches, burgers and other eats.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask. To search recent and updated inspections, click here.

