Restaurant Scorecard: Live bug, expired food at some spots, perfect score at another

Located just west of the ocean and just north of 10th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach is Ingram Dunes, an area of land close to residents’ hearts.More >>
Located just west of the ocean and just north of 10th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach is Ingram Dunes, an area of land close to residents’ hearts.More >>
Almost 500 students from all over Horry and Georgetown county invaded Coastal Carolina University Friday morning.....but for a good reason. They were presenting the National History Day projects they've been working on since the first day of school.More >>
Almost 500 students from all over Horry and Georgetown county invaded Coastal Carolina University Friday morning.....but for a good reason. They were presenting the National History Day projects they've been working on since the first day of school.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Tourism Development Fee went into place in 2009. Now, with the 10-year anniversary approaching, Myrtle Beach City Council must decide whether or not to renew it.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Tourism Development Fee went into place in 2009. Now, with the 10-year anniversary approaching, Myrtle Beach City Council must decide whether or not to renew it.More >>
Three people were arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine and other drugs in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Leverne Hopkins, 51, Staci Lynn White, 44, and Dushanbe Akeem Manigault, 24, were all arrested by investigators Thursday, the release states.More >>
Three people were arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine and other drugs in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Leverne Hopkins, 51, Staci Lynn White, 44, and Dushanbe Akeem Manigault, 24, were all arrested by investigators Thursday, the release states.More >>
WMBF News’ Studio B was transformed into a concert hall Friday as the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band stopped in to perform.More >>
WMBF News’ Studio B was transformed into a concert hall Friday as the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band stopped in to perform.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>