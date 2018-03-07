Some Surfside Beach residents frustrated over new parking law

Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
Some people who live in Surfside Beach say they’re outraged at a new law that prohibits them from parking where they live.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns to the Grand Strand starting Friday, April 20, and running through Sunday, April 22.More >>
Residents in the Garden City area are working to get a two-mile-long channel dredged. Neighbors say unless action is taken soon, the channel will turn into a mud flat and become almost impossible to dredge.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
