Food truck festival returns to downtown Myrtle Beach in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There’s one requirement for this event – come hungry.

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns to the Grand Strand starting Friday, April 20, and running through Sunday, April 22.

According to the event’s official website, the festival is once again being held at the former Pavilion site, between Eighth and Ninth avenues north, in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Hours of operation are Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

In addition to a number of food trucks, the festival will also feature kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, two beer stations, a car show on Saturday and a cornhole tournament.

According to the festival website, the following food trucks will be featured:

  • Fishin Fellas
  • Maya Burrito Company
  • Chazitos Latin Cuisine
  • Kona Ice of Horry County
  • Ray’s Mobile Food
  • Brooklyn Boys Pizza Truck
  • JP Italiano
  • Downtown Curbside Kitchen
  • Let’s Ride BBQ
  • Braised in the South
  • Trojan Cow
  • Lowcountry Lobster
  • Benito’s Rolling Oven
  • Fresh Gulf Shrimp
  • Crave Cupcake Boutique
  • King of Pops
  • Tropical Sno
  • Getting’ Sauced in the City
  • Roy’s Nutz and Buttz
  • Zulie’s Carinderia
  • Snobar Southeast
  • EZ Cheezy
  • Be Well Meals
  • Charleston Flats
  • Booze Pops
  • Jersey Dogs
  • Time to Eat
  • Holy City Cupcakes
  • Kurbside Katering

