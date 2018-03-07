Food truck festival returns to downtown Myrtle Beach in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There’s one requirement for this event – come hungry.

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns to the Grand Strand starting Friday, April 20, and running through Sunday, April 22.

According to the event’s official website, the festival is once again being held at the former Pavilion site, between Eighth and Ninth avenues north, in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Hours of operation are Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

In addition to a number of food trucks, the festival will also feature kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, two beer stations, a car show on Saturday and a cornhole tournament.

According to the festival website, the following food trucks will be featured:

Fishin Fellas

Maya Burrito Company

Chazitos Latin Cuisine

Kona Ice of Horry County

Ray’s Mobile Food

Brooklyn Boys Pizza Truck

JP Italiano

Downtown Curbside Kitchen

Let’s Ride BBQ

Braised in the South

Trojan Cow

Lowcountry Lobster

Benito’s Rolling Oven

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Crave Cupcake Boutique

King of Pops

Tropical Sno

Getting’ Sauced in the City

Roy’s Nutz and Buttz

Zulie’s Carinderia

Snobar Southeast

EZ Cheezy

Be Well Meals

Charleston Flats

Booze Pops

Jersey Dogs

Time to Eat

Holy City Cupcakes

Kurbside Katering

