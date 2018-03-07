Suspects in two separate Conway shootings taken into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men wanted in connection with two separate shootings were taken into custody Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Information on J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website states 22-year-old Roshad Quanta Baldwin, of Marion, was booked at 12:56 pm., on charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny of $10,000 or more.

He remained in jail Wednesday night under no bond.

Baldwin was named the suspect in a Nov. 20, 2017 shooting that happened in the area of Ninth Avenue and Racepath Street.

According to a report from the Conway Police Department, the victim said he was driving down Ninth Avenue when he saw the suspect walking down the road.

Baldwin then allegedly lifted his shirt and started firing a handgun toward the victim, the report stated. The driver was able to find and identify the suspect via Facebook.

Also booked at 12:56 p.m., Tuesday was 20-year-old Tabyias Marquial Johnson, of Conway, who faces counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson remained in jail Wednesday night under no bond, according to records. He is accused of opening fire in the vicinity of Live Oak Street and Ninth Avenue on Oct. 20, 2017.

One person was injured in that shooting.

