Florence police hear gunshots, find person walking down the street with gunshot wound

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting in Florence Wednesday night.

According to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, an officer reported hearing gunshots in the 600 block of Jarrett Street at approximately 6:51 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, two people were seen walking down the road, Brandt said. One of them had suffered a gunshot wound.

According to Brandt, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. He added police are still talking to the person to get more information.

