Hartsville leaders considering alcohol sales at new water park

Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns to the Grand Strand starting Friday, April 20, and running through Sunday, April 22.More >>
Residents in the Garden City area are working to get a two-mile-long channel dredged. Neighbors say unless action is taken soon, the channel will turn into a mud flat and become almost impossible to dredge.More >>
Two men wanted in connection with two separate shootings were taken into custody Tuesday, according to online jail records.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting in Florence Wednesday night.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
McDonald's has flipped its iconic logo for the first time in a celebration of gender equality.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
The East Texas man whose home ATF agents raided is suspected of threatening some Bossier Parish officials.More >>
