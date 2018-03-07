FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The WMBF Weather team has declared Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day.

A First Alert Weather Day means potentially disruptive weather is possible and serves as heads up to keep an eye on the developing forecast.

A storm system will develop across the Deep South on Saturday and then move near or through the Carolinas on Sunday. The exact track and strength of the developing system is still fairly uncertain and play a large role in the level of impacts across our area.

Two possible scenarios are developing in the long range forecast models. The first scenario is a strong storm system passing well to the north and west of our region. A track across the western Carolinas or further west would allow warm and potentially unstable air to flood into the eastern Carolinas. This would support a threat of isolated strong to severe storms in addition to periods of rain and potentially very gusty winds.

The second scenario features the storm system passing through the eastern Carolinas. While rain and gusty winds would still be likely, the severe weather threat would be considerably lower along with the risk of strong winds.

The final details of the Sunday forecast will become more clear over the next two or three days and make sure you're keeping a check of the latest forecast with the WMBF First Alert Weather App. Download it for free here:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

While the details of the specific forecast will likely change for Sunday, there is very high confidence in yet another round of cold temperatures following the system. Temperatures next week will once again fall with several more chances of frost and freezing temperatures likely.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved