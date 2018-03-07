Suspect in weekend Darlington stabbing released from hospital, charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man has been charged in connection with a weekend stabbing that injured two people.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Lee McNeil, 42, was released from an area hospital Wednesday and charged with two counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and kidnapping.

McNeil is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is expected to appear before a county magistrate Thursday morning.

On March 4, deputies went to a home on Autrey Street in Darlington due to two people being stabbed, the release stated. The victims were taken to an area hospital with “extensive injuries.”

