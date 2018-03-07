SC Supreme Court deems West Florence Fire District unconstitutional

The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
A Darlington man has been charged in connection with a weekend stabbing that injured two people.More >>
The state Supreme Court affirmed a circuit court ruling that the West Florence Fire District is unconstitutional.More >>
Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.More >>
One student died from an accidental shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
