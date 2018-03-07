FIRST ALERT: Winds subside, temperatures tumble tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Winds will gradually subside this evening as much colder temperatures move in.

Colder weather will arrive in full force Wednesday tonight as winds slowly die down. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s across the Pee Dee and middle to upper 30s in the Grand Strand. Enough of a breeze will linger through the night to keep frost from forming, but that same breeze will knock wind chills into the upper 20s to near 30 early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will see afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower and middle 50s with sunny skies.

The coldest weather arrives Thursday night into Friday morning when most inland areas drop below the freezing mark with areas of frost likely all the way into the Grand Strand. Early blooming crops like strawberries, blueberries and peaches may need protection from the freezing temperatures if they are already in bloom.

The weekend will feature a strong storm system moving through the region on Sunday with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the exact track of the system, isolated severe storms and strong winds could develop on Sunday.

