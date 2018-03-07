Police, administrators investigating after threat overheard at St. James Middle School

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the student’s parents have been contacted.

“Once the investigation has been concluded, the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy and could face criminal charges,” the post stated.

School officials asked parents to talk with their children regarding the “dangerous consequences” of making any type of alleged threat or statement.

