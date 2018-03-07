SLED investigating Marion police chief days after being put on administrative leave

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie speaks to WMBF News about an incident in 2016. (Source: WMBF News)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has begun investigating the Marion police chief, who was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.

Thom Berry, SLED spokesperson, confirmed the investigation Wednesday afternoon into Chief Dewayne Tennie, but did not immediately know who requested it

The Marion City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss matters pertaining to the city’s police department.

Council members immediately motioned to go into executive session at the start of the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

City leaders said no action was taken and did not elaborate on the discussions.

