Rocks stolen from Collins Park Memorial Rock Garden

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A permanent rock garden memorial that was originally created to honor the two women killed during the Crescom Bank robbery in Conway has been destroyed. The Conway group who created this Collins Park memorial are in shock after finding an empty rock garden, saying they’re heartbroken to see that someone would do something like this.

It’s meant to be a lasting memorial for lost loved ones. Anyone who’s going through a loss can paint a rock and place it there where it’s meant to stay untouched. Where once stood a garden filled with painted rocks placed there by people in memory of their loved ones is now just down to nine replacement rocks, after it was wiped clean last week.

Organizers of the memorial garden tell me they don’t think it was accidental since the garden is fenced off with a sign that reads “do not remove rocks”. They hope whoever is responsible will simply bring them back because, they say, those rocks mean much more than just artwork.

“Whoever took them, could you please just return them? They might not mean anything to you, painted rocks, but to each individual that lost them, they put their heart and soul into those rocks. So if you could please, please, just put them back we would greatly appreciate it.”

Abbs told me people have taken rocks in the past, but never anything like this. The group has considered taking matters into their own hands by installing a security camera, but believe it would just be stolen too.