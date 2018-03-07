'Could you please just return them?' Rocks stolen from Conway memorial rock garden

The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
A Darlington man has been charged in connection with a weekend stabbing that injured two people.More >>
The state Supreme Court affirmed a circuit court ruling that the West Florence Fire District is unconstitutional.More >>
Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.More >>
One student died from an accidental shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
