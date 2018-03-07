Two local Blood gang members plead guilty to drug, firearm conspiracies

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two members of the “Billies East Side Bloods,” including a high-ranking member of the gang who allegedly transported guns and heroin between New York and South Carolina, pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in drug and firearm conspiracies, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Spencer Johnson and Frank Truitt, both 27, were sentenced to 87 and 71 months in prison, respectively, in federal court in Florence after pleading guilty to drug and firearm conspiracy charges, the release states.

Both were members of the Billies East Side Bloods, a local set of the United Blood Nation, and operated in the Florence and Myrtle Beach areas, the release states.

Johnson was principally responsible for transporting to New York firearms stolen or unlawfully possessed by gang members, including Truitt, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Any Moorman. Once in New York, Johnson would purchase heroin and return with it to South Carolina. Johnson, Truitt and other gang members would then sell the heroin locally.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the DEA, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, the 15th Circuit’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Georgetown Police Department, the release states. Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett McMillian is also assisting in the prosecution.

Truitt was one of 13 people arrested last February in an operation that targeted the Billies East Side Bloods.

