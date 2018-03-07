GenX found in most private wells tested in Robeson Co., but at safe levels, officials say

The state Supreme Court affirmed a circuit court ruling that the West Florence Fire District is unconstitutional.More >>
Administrators at St. James Middle School and local law enforcement are investigating after a student reportedly made a statement Wednesday morning regarding a threat that was overheard by others in class.More >>
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has begun investigating the Marion police chief, who was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.More >>
Two members of the “Billies East Side Bloods,” including a high-ranking member of the gang who allegedly transported guns and heroin between New York and South Carolina, pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in drug and firearm conspiracies, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old on Johns Island and taking her across state lines will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
If you look like the spitting image of your dad, you may need to thank him the next time you visit.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
